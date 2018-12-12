Britehouse aligns brand identity with Dimension Data

Britehouse, a division of Dimension Data, has launched a refreshed Britehouse brand identity that will align to Dimension Data.

Britehouse, originally founded in 2006 as a small applications business, officially became known through several mergers and acquisitions, as ‘Britehouse – a division of Dimension Data’ in 2015, providing digital business solutions to clients.

Britehouse, together with the broader Dimension Data group, strives to ensure that their capabilities and expertise accelerate the ambitions of clients and deliver the best value. The brand refresh reflects Britehouse’s commitment to presenting itself as a unified company with Dimension Data and its global strategy.

The closer alignment of Dimension Data’s IT infrastructure business together with the Britehouse digital applications business will mean the company is better positioned to implement more cohesive strategies for clients to enable their digital transformation aspirations.

“This is a new and exciting step for Britehouse and a move in the right direction for the company. The brand refresh will ensure that the market and our stakeholders are reminded of the company’s excellent service that we continually deliver,” says Ed Gassner, group CEO of Britehouse.

As part of the global strategy, Britehouse plans to expand its solution offering to clients globally. Over the next couple of years, the company will transform its business and increase the relevance of the Britehouse brand through products, solutions and potential new applications that will be launched to the global market.