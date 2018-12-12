BT to deliver the SD-WAN, cyber security for IXOM

BT has signed a contract to deploy a new generation of network technology for IXOM, a market leader in chemicals manufacturing and distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will see IXOM benefit from BT’s latest software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cyber security managed services as it shifts applications and data to the cloud to drive agility, efficiency and innovation.

IXOM’s new network will connect over 1 000 employees at 55 sites across 14 countries. It will support the company’s digital transformation by delivering over seven times more bandwidth than its existing infrastructure and offer a step change in resilience with dual connectivity to 35 major sites.

It will be built around BT Agile Connect, a BT managed service based on an SD-WAN 2.0 solution by Nuage Networks from Nokia. This offers enhanced control and understanding of network infrastructure and traffic flows, a much faster, simpler and more secure way of setting up new sites, reduced complexity and lower costs.

BT will also deliver a 24×7 global cyber threat detection, investigation and response service. Managed from BT’s Australian Cyber Security Operation Centre and interfacing directly with IXOM’s in-house team, it will be based on a market-leading security information and event management (SIEM) platform combined with specialist cyber analyst services. This will help protect IXOM from rapidly evolving threats.

Rowan Start, head of IT for IXOM, says: “We are creating a resilient and agile technology environment to support our cloud applications and services. It will come with the ability to detect and respond to cyber threats in near real time. We chose BT because of its deep expertise in networking, understanding of our unique operational environment and its ability to seamlessly integrate security services with our own team to create a true partnership model.”

Bernadette Wightman, MD: resources, manufacturing and logistics at BT, says: “Managing risk is a key consideration of any digital transformation programme. That’s why companies such as IXOM look to trusted partners such as BT who can help them securely introduce the latest cloud-optimised network technologies. IXOM will benefit not only from the improved agility and control that our SD-WAN managed services offer but also the reassurance that they’re working with one of the world’s leading cyber security practices. It’s a superb example of how our Dynamic Network Services programme is helping customers deliver their digital transformation.”

BT’s Dynamic Network Services programme is designed to give customers more choice, security, resilience, service and agility in the roll-out of future networks that support digital transformation. The programme helps customers remove barriers to adoption of SD-WAN and NFV by answering questions about which technologies to use as well as when and how to implement, configure and integrate them with existing networks to create a hybrid infrastructure fit for the digital age.