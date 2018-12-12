Gartner covers SA’s inQuba

South African customer experience and journey analytics SaaS provider inQuba has been covered by international analyst group Gartner in its Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Solutions 2018 for its Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) platform.

Voice-of-the-customer tools enable providers and companies to understand customer experiences, perceptions and expectations, and act on them to drive deeper customer engagement and loyalty.

The Gartner Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Solutions 2018 report analyses the top 26 global vendors in the space and rates them on levels 1 – 3, with 1 the lowest and 3 the highest. inQuba rated as level 3 for professional services, customer journeys, and reporting and analytics.

Says inQuba chief operating officer and co-founder Trent Rossini: “Gartner’s review of inQuba is validation of the holistic solution that inQuba is able to provide to the market. The extensive depth and breadth of the inQuba platform is testament to the amazing team we have. In less than eight years, we have established inQuba and been recognised as a world leader in the space in which we operate.

“While we are very excited about this endorsement and validation, we are by no means done yet and we have many more exciting concepts that we are working on and will be delivering in the coming months.”

inQuba has previously been recognised by Forrester for its Customer Feedback Management capability in its Voice-of-the-Customer Vendor Landscape 2017 and by Gartner for its Customer Journey Analytics capabilities in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Journey Analytics report (2017).