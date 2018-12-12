Gartner gives VMware highest product scores

VMware has received the highest product scores for two of the three defined use cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

VMware was recently recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

That report, profiling 20 vendors, recognized VMware as a Leader in both ability to execute and completeness of vision, and VMware’s position was placed furthest for completeness of vision. Download the Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report here.

“With this latest recognition, we believe that we continue to demonstrate VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud is the industry-leading SD-WAN offering, helping to drive WAN transformation with customers and partners,” says Sanjay Uppal, vice-president and GM of the VeloCloud Business Unit at VMware.

“VMware NSX SD-WAN enables unprecedented visibility and control of on-premises, datacenter and Cloud applications via a powerful business policy mechanism, integrates on-premises and cloud security services under the same policy control, and has unparalleled support for real-time applications including voice, video, VDI and IoT, making it a complete solution for organisations in any region and across every industry.”