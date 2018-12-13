Massive growth for enterprise storage

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise storage systems market increased 19,4% year over year to $14-billion during the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18).

Total capacity shipments were up 57,3% year over year to 113.9 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters increased 45,8% year over year in 3Q18 to $3,9-billion.

This represents 27,7% of total enterprise storage investments during the quarter. Sales of server-based storage increased 10,1% year over year to $3,8-billion in revenue. This represents 27,3% of total enterprise storage investments. The external storage systems market was worth roughly $6,3-billion during the quarter, up 12,5% from 3Q17.

“The third quarter results show a continuation of growth realized through the first half of 2018, driven by an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle, investments in resource intensive next-generation workloads, and expanded use in public cloud services,” says Sebastian Lagana, research manager: infrastructure platforms and technologies at IDC. “Enterprises appreciate the value that data brings to their operations, client engagement, and innovation initiatives. As a result, there is ongoing investment in storage systems that support efficient data consumption and dissemination.”

Dell was the largest supplier for the quarter, accounting for 19,2% of total worldwide enterprise storage systems revenue and growing 21,8% year over year.

HPE/New H3C Group was the second largest supplier with 16,4% share of revenue on a year-to-year decline of 3,3%.

NetApp generated a 5,8% share of total revenue, making it the third largest vendor during the quarter. This represented 15,3% growth over 3Q17.

Hitachi, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, and Inspur were all statistically tied for the number four position with shares of 3%, 3%, 2,9%, ,.6%, and 2,2% respectively.

As a single group, storage systems sales by ODMs directly to hyperscale datacenter customers accounted for 27,7% of global spending during the quarter and grew revenue by 45,8% against 3Q17.

Dell was the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 31,3% of worldwide revenues. NetApp finished in the number two position with 12,8% share of revenue during the quarter. HPE/New H3C Group was the third largest with 10,4% share of revenue. Hitachi and IBM rounded out the top five in a statistical tie with 6,4% and 6,2% market share, respectively.

The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated just over $2,15-billion in revenue during the quarter, up 39,3% year over year. The Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market was worth slightly more than $2,6-billion in revenue, up 16% from 3Q17.