Technical Business Analyst & Tester

Role Description:

Job Title:Junior Technical Business Analyst & Tester

Area:Hartbeespoort Dam

Salary:R 21 000.00 CTC

A Technical Junior Business Analyst is required to work for clients in the Financial Industry.

Werequire an individual with 2 years?? experience in Business Analysis and Regression Testing. The successful applicant must also have experience in the full testing lifecycle.

Skills and Experience:

Educational Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Education Advantageous

Technical Skills:

Knowledge of MS Office Suite, Business Planning & Design, including a basic understanding of operations & processes, Standard methodologies, techniques and use of software. Thesuccessful applicant will be responsible for the full testing lifecycle as well as regression testing. They need to have extensive experience in SQL Server, SQL Command and SQL 2016.

Agile, Rapid Application Development (RAD) and knowledge in SCRUM, SQL, Business Analysis and Support Services Management experience is required.

Please Note this role is available to South African Citizens Only

Apply via the link

Alternatively, please send an email to:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position