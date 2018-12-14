Nutanix enhances channel charter

Nutanix has announced that it is enhancing its channel charter, Power to the Partner, to extend opportunities to value-added distributors (VAD) and global systems integrators (GSI) along with additional opportunities for resellers.

The new updates provide benefits to partners across industry, size and function in order for all Nutanix partners to succeed and grow with their Nutanix business.

Nutanix announced its new channel charter in August 2018 focusing on providing partners with a unique and beneficial program framework distinct from traditional programs. Unlike most companies, Nutanix rewards partners based on their investments in Nutanix, rather than their revenue targets.

To continue with its original mission of providing benefits to all partners, Nutanix is now enhancing program benefits for its existing resellers as well as extending these benefits to VADs and GSIs. This comes on the heels of Nutanix recently announcing a partnership with Intel to allow GSIs and VADs to gain more autonomy and deliver their own branded hyperconverged infrastructure solutions.

As part of the new components of the program, Nutanix has laid out features designed specifically for VADs to provide access to incentives to help them easily capitalize on the multicloud, multi-platform and multi-workload opportunities in the market. Distributors can now leverage multiple resources throughout the sales lifecycle and can easily grow and improve their businesses alongside Nutanix. Benefits for VADs under the new program include:

* A self-service channel for simplified quoting and ordering with a new value-added Distributor Price Book;

* Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Integration to give distributors a faster time to revenue with Quote-to-Cash Automation; and

* New incentives to reward VADs for focus, enablement and partner management at the Pioneer level within Nutanix’s largest selling geographies.

Power to the Partner is also adding a new Influence Incentive Program, which rewards partners who significantly contribute to a customer purchase. Partners with strategic relationships and influence with customers who may not be transacting on the sale of a deal – can now receive an Influencer Incentive if they are Scalers, Masters or authorized GSI partners.

Additionally, since the original launch of Power to the Partner, Nutanix has further clarified distinctions between the reseller partner tiers in the charter. Partners will now have discounting and pricing on approved opportunities which are enhanced as they move up the tiers of the charter. With new distinctions between tiering, partners will see further benefits from investing time and resources into selling Nutanix solutions. Starting in February 2019, Nutanix is also providing partners with XLAB software licenses for Scaler and Master partners. In order to obtain more autonomy over selling Nutanix products, Scaler and Master partners will now have access to full-featured licenses for a broad range of Nutanix software solutions to leverage in their lab environments.

“Since the beginning of our partnership, Tech Data and Nutanix have consistently been able to deliver business value and execute joint initiatives to the benefit of our partners,” says Cheryl Neal, vice-president: data and networking solutions at Tech Data. “We’ve been pleased with the partnership and the multitude of resources that are available from Nutanix, and we’re certain we will be able to expand our relationship even further with access to more benefits from the channel charter.”

“We launched Power to the Partner in order to ensure that all our partners have equal access to opportunities to evolve and grow their businesses,” said Rodney Foreman, VP of Global Channel Sales, Nutanix. “Since bringing the charter to market, we have listened to feedback from our partners, and have made an effort to quickly respond to their suggestions to extend the program to all partners from resellers to GSIs alike. As we look to help customers modernize their datacenters and embrace multi-cloud solutions, it is essential that every partner has the tools they need to help us carry out this goal.”