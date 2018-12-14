Schneider Electric wins HCI award

Schneider Electric has won the ‘Hyper-convergence Innovation of the year’ category at the SVC Awards 2018, for the second year in a row.

Following the success of last year’s award for Schneider Electric’s Micro Data Centre solutions, the 2018 accolade has recognized the company’s HyperPod rack ready system as an enabler of hyper-converged infrastructure. Its’ pod architecture, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, allows pre-integrated systems to be engineered, tested and configured at factory level, for rapid and predictable deployment within critical IT environments.

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of Schneider Electric,” says Marc Garner, vice-president: IT Division for UK and Ireland at Schneider Electric. “A fundamental focus for our company is to drive Innovation at Every Level. HyperPod is the perfect fit for today’s data centres, especially hyperscale, cloud and colocation service providers looking to add capacity fast, whilst ensuring the highest levels of resiliency, connectivity and availability for customers.”

HyperPod is an EcoStruxure ready data centre system. It is designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks and is the only solution of its’ kind available in the market today. Its innovative pod architecture is engineered to support all of today’s rack types and enables pre-populated IT racks to be rolled into place – significantly reducing the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric open, interoperable, IoT- enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers.