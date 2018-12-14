Windows 10 lets users do more, with less hassle

New features in the latest Microsoft Windows 10 update make computing more intuitive and easier to use than ever.

It’s completely effortless to get the Windows 10 October 2018 update as it will roll out automatically when a user’s PC is ready.

Windows 10 is already the best Windows available to date, says Schellton Pillay, Microsoft product manager at Axiz. “Users are able to work smarter, with powerful inking capabilities and showing every angle of your story with 3D,” he says.

“And now, new features bring the two most frequently-used devices closer together, with two new ways of integrating what you do on your phone with your PC.”

In the latest update, the computer’s timeline will be available on the user’s phone. This allows users you to scroll through time to find documents and websites regardless of whether they are working on their phone or computer.

Meanwhile, the Your Phone app gives users instant access to photos, texts and more on their Android phones – no more finding the phone to text, or mailing photos to the PC.

These new developments add to a wealth of user-friendly features already built into Windows 10.

These include the ability for users to customise their workspace by enabling or pausing notifications, alerts and sounds, and to choose how they want to interact with their device.

Windows 10 computers can come with touchscreen interfaces that let users zoom in, zoom out, quickly scroll, and sign documents.

The addition of a digital pen means users can take notes, navigate, draw, doodle and edit. “And new digital pen features let users make literally any place a workspace, with the pen replacing a keyboard and mouse to get just about anything done,” Pillay says.

“Even though these digital pens don’t have ink, they feel like they do. With innovative and responsive Windows Ink technology, the pen flows as fast as the user’s ideas.”

And they are smart too: Windows 10 recognises the context of notes and doodles and makes the necessary connections. “For instance, if a user simple jots down a flight number, they’ll get the flight status automatically; or write down an address and Maps will find the best way there,” Pillay explains.

Windows Pen is compatible with a range of digital pens, and works with a number of art applications.

Of course, security comes standard with Windows 10.

All Windows devices come with built-in security features, including firewall and internet protections to help safeguard against viruses, malware and ransomware.

“Ongoing security updates protect against the latest threats,” Pillay adds. “Windows Defender detects ransomware attacks and, with an Office 365 subscription, restores your files with a click.

“Plus, it’s easy to connect the whole family’s Microsoft accounts and use Windows settings to help keep kids safe. This feature allows parents to manage screen time, limit access to mature content, and control online purchases.”

Security goes a step further with face of fingerprint recognition, so users can securely and instantly unlock their computer three times faster than traditional sign-on methods.

Windows 10 is no longer simply an operating system: a range of apps let users get in touch with their creative side, organise their photos or add 3D to any content.

Pillay concludes: “All in all, Windows 10 offers users the apps and features that let to do more, with less hassle.”

Office 365 is distributed in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Mozambique by Axiz.