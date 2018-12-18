BI Developer

An amazing opportunity has opened up at our client in Cape Town, Northern Suburbs. I am on the lookout for the best of the best of BI Developers out there. The successful candidate will be joining an industry leader in the insurance and financial services industry. The successful candidate must have experience in QlikView development, financial services environment and consulting experience. Qualification:Matric essentialMinimum 3-year degree / diploma relating to Business Intelligence / Data Warehousing Skills & Experience: Minimum 6+ years’ development experience within a business intelligence environment IT systemsDifferent database environments such as DB2, SQL, InformixData warehousingQlikViewAdvanced Data modellingExtraction, Transaction and Loading (ETL) principleAdvanced MS ExcelStrong transact SQL Job Description:Your responsibility will include but not limited to managing the development and maintenance of Data Management Service.Manage and support Data Quality, Dimensional Modelling and physical data architectural strategies as well as Collaboration.Build and support data and information related business cases, to realize ROI. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LWANDO SIKHOLIWE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029111.

