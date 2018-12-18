C/C++ Developer

An exciting opportunity for a company based in Cape Town, Northern Suburbs needs POS C++ developer with solid experience. You will be joining a team that made up of professionals who focus primarily on the retail (FMCG) markets in RSA and Africa. Therefore, the successful candidate is in the ideal position to capitalize on the hands on knowledge and help that you will receive from this dynamic team. Qualification:

BSc in Computer Science

BEng in Civil Engineering, background with C++ coding skills



Skills & Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ preferably in a retail environment

Advanced C++

MS SQL Server

SQL Lite



Job Description:

Your role will include maintaining the existing POS components and creating new External Service Provider components.

Upgrading and optimizing existing development, new feature development, core development and bug fixing.





