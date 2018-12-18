C# Developer

A Cape Town based company who is an industry leader is looking for a C# Developer with mobile development experience to join their dynamic team of experts. The successful candidate needs to be able to interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions using the latest technologies and applicable frameworks. Qualification:3 year IT related qualification requiredMinimum 4+ years' development experience Skills & Experience: Mobile development experience advantageous (Android, Xamarin)C#ASP .NetMVC, MVVM, UMLAngularBootstrapJQueryNode.jsVisioITIL advantageous Job Description:You will be responsible for the development of applications from technical specifications.You will also be involved in code reviews, develop test plans and perform unit, automated and regression testing.You will liaise with business teams, application support and IT teams to identify and resolve issues.

