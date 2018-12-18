C# Software Engineer (2-year fixed term contract)

An established and innovative market leader is seeking an experienced C# and Mobile professional to assist their team of industry experts in delivering groundbreaking software solutions that will ensure unparalleled business success. Qualification (Essential):MatricDegree / National Diploma in a relevant field of study Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' robust C# development experienceProficiency with the following:C#, ASP.NETMobile Development (Android/ Xamarin)Angular, Bootstrap, NodeJS Job Description:You will be afforded an opportunity to embrace technical innovation and lead the way forward in finding solutions to meet key stakeholder requirements while mentoring and assisting more junior developers to grow their skill-set.The successful individual will be required to interpret business requirements into elegant software solutions while doing code reviews and liaising with key business stakeholders to ensure ultimate market success.

