Commnuicate and pair Polycom Solutions with Westcon

The key to any successful business can be measured by the way it communicates internally, externally, with customers and among its teams. Gartner predicts that the collaboration solutions market will reach $45,7-billion in 2022.

Westcon Sub-Saharan Africa now offers a bundled Polycom solution to help customers better share, communicate and collaborate.

The bundle integrates the Polycom Trio and RealPresence Group Series that enable resellers to provide customers with a collaboration solution to make calls, share content, and perform all other meeting activities through the Polycom Trio system.

“With rapid changes and the drive to lead the way with collaborative solutions for business without boundaries Westcon focus on unique features and capabilities into a single integrated platform,” says Rentia Booysen at Westcon Sub-Saharan Africa.

The bundle includes a Polycom Trio 8500 or 8800 system with a Polycom RealPresence Group Series 310 or 500 system. Our customers can now take advantage of additional features, more camera options that include the full range of Polycom EagleEye technologies (dependant on the nature of your solution) as well as the ability to use the RealPresence Group Series system table and ceiling microphones.

Bundling the RealPresence Group Series system it becomes a peripheral of the Polycom Trio system.

“The Polycom RealPresence experience for small and medium rooms give customers audio-conferencing with business-class video and content, dependant on your needs. Furthermore both devices integrate with Skype for Business and the RealPresence Trio 8800 Package includes 3-year advance services from Polycom with 24/7 help desk support and next business day part replacement,” says Booysen.