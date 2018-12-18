IT Auditor

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

A position as an IT Auditor exists in Group Internal Audit: Santam Corporate Services – Cape Town within the Innovation & Technology team.

JOB DESCRIPTION

To conduct or assist in risk based audits and consulting reviews, to deliver on the internal audit plan and provide Santam’s Audit Committee with independent assurance on the management of risks within the Santam Group (includes subsidiaries, portfolio managers, underwriting agencies and international partners). These assignments can include application control reviews, general computer control reviews, project reviews, data focussed reviews (such as data governance, data warehouse etc.) and data analytics/CAATs. The role requires the individual to perform audits and consulting reviews, in terms of the internal audit methodology and the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Audit.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Perform and control the full audit cycle including:

– Adherence to the Internal Audit methodology and the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Audit

– Assisting management and the senior IT auditor with engagement planning (scope of the review);

– Obtaining adequate information and analyzing / evaluating information and technology documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts etc, for understanding the business;

– Identifying and documenting risks and controls;

– Developing audit procedures to test adequacy and effectiveness of controls (including developing CAATs such as ACL);

– Documenting findings and preparing a draft report

– Discussions with management on findings as well recommendations;

– Root cause analysis;

– Coaching trainee auditors; and

– Providing information for Quarterly feedback to Santam Audit Committee.

– Engage in continuous knowledge development regarding information, technology, project and insurance regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards.

– National and international travelling to Santam offices and partners may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– IT Degree

– CISA or studying towards CISA

– 3 to 6 years IT auditing experience (2 to 3 years in application controls and data analytics/CAATs)

– Computer literate

– Excel – Advanced

– Word – Intermediate

– ACL and/or SQL – Intermediate

– Teammate

SKILLS

– Analytical ability and logical reasoning

– Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Conflict Management & Negotiation skills

– Time management

– Team work

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter, CV, and salary requirements in MS Word format (email address) / careers or (email address).

Should you be aware of a qualified individual, please pass this vacancy on to them.

CLOSING DATE: 11 January 2019.

Learn more/Apply for this position