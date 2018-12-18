Java Developer

An international retail giant, offering exposure to a global market along with flexible working hours, is seeking a skilled and experienced Java professional to join their team of experts in operating on the bleeding edge of technology to support optimal business solutions. Qualification:Matric (Essential)Degree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study (Highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' robust development experience in the Java spaceProficiency with:MVC Java Web FrameworksBootstrapAndroid app development experienceMySQL database experienceSQL-transact experience is a plus Job Description:This is a career-enriching and innovative opportunity calls for an ambitious Developer to lead the migration of the legacy applications onto a robust Java platform through timely implementation and keen mentorship.

