Jnr – Snr SharePoint Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An international leading service provider is looking for a Junior and Senior SharePoint Developer to further develop and, if necessary, adapt SharePoint to the requirements of the company. There are various projects in the SharePoint environment, such as, the digital construction site or the migration to SharePoint 2016. Besides that, interfaces to other systems must be implemented, such as to the ERP system, the CRM system, the workflow management system and other external systems. Another important point is the standardization and globalization of SharePoint in the group.

DUTIES:

Development and maintenance of SharePoint solutions

Requirement analysis and documentation

Designing and Developing .NET Applications with C# for Microsoft SharePoint

Designing and Developing Add-ins for Microsoft SharePoint

Cooperation with Indian and German colleagues

Participating in regular Scrum and other team meetings

Counselling the departments and check the requirements

Monitoring the SharePoint System

REQUIREMENTS:

2 years+ experience

A Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or equivalent combination of experience and education

Advanced Knowledge in Microsoft SharePoint 2013 and .NET Application Development

Advanced Knowledge in Microsoft SharePoint 2013 client object model, server side object model, ASP-NET, XML, Java Script and REST interface

Advanced Knowledge in Microsoft SharePoint Designer and Visual Studio

Advanced Knowledge in OOA (Object-oriented analysis and design)

Advanced Knowledge in Document Management Functionalities

