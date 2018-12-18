Looking back to look forward

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) acknowledges victories in what was a tough year for most South African companies.

“Ancient Greek philosopher Socrates was said to utter “The unexamined life is not worth living.” This timeless dictum is apt for now, when offices close for the holidays and people are naturally reflective about what’s been and what’s to come.

“Perfectionists tend to agonise about where and how things went wrong, instead of embracing challenges as par for the course and opportunities for improvement,” says Sharon Peché, marcom manager at KDZA.

“Often the good is not acknowledged enough. But the leaders at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa have agreed that the wins, no matter how small, are fuel for greater morale, cooperation and hard work. For this reason, we acknowledge our victories in what was a tough year for most South African companies,” she said

Peché notes the following notable activities and achievements:

* An inaugural appearance at the coveted Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Cape Town. KDZA exhibited there and partnered with Rich Mulholland who presented Digital transformation is an opportunity not a threat on Kyocera’s behalf. The talk explored the potential synergy between artificial intelligence and human intellect. This presentation and presence at Gartner reaffirmed Kyocera’s position as a serious player in the solutions provider market, over and above the successful hardware positioning that we continue to enjoy.

* South African Service Technician, Christiaan Pelser, from Page Automation beat over 2600 service engineer contenders from the Group’s European operations in the Kyocera Global Service Awards. These prestigious awards recognise the dedication, skills, innovation and knowledge of service engineers to resolve complex technical issues. South Africa has been on a winning streak: Gideon Fraser achieved 1st place as Top Technician in 2015, and we have achieved multiple top 3 spots over the last 12 years that the awards have been running.

* Kyocera achieved the ISO 14001:2015 certification, which is the latest recognition of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.

* Kyocera achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification for the highest standard of data security best practices.

* Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s CFO, Werner Engelbrecht, was officially appointed as the GM of KDZA and he has steered us successfully through the many changes and challenges this year.

* KDZA achieved their annual software target in the first five months of the year.

* 2018 marks the 12th year anniversary of the robust CSI partnership with Potters House in Soweto – a training and skills development hub for future xerographers.

This partnership contributes to the growing need for vocationally- and practically-trained workers in a skills-scarce South Africa.

* Kyocera was named the Buyer Lab’s (BLI) Most Reliable Colour Copier MFP brand (2018 – 2021).

“KDZA’s founder, Dr. Inamori credited the company’s success to the fact that the operation is based on employees sharing the same aspirations and mindset, instead of the more common vertical relationship of power and authority. I couldn’t agree more. This philosophy will carry us through to 2019 and beyond,” concluded Peché.