Naspers to launch secondary listing on A2X

Naspers shares have been approved for inclusion in the list of qualifying equity securities to be traded on A2X with effect from 27 December 2018.

The company is retaining its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) which will be unaffected by the company’s secondary listing on A2X. Naspers shares will be available to be traded on both the JSE and A2X from the A2X listing date.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk says: “A2X is one of a growing number of new exchanges that are leveraging technology in an effort to reduce trading costs and increase market transparency. As one of the world’s leading technology investors we understand the value of technology and are pleased to support these efforts by also listing on A2X. We believe our shareholders will appreciate the added choice of trading venues.”

A2X is a licensed South African stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.