Software Engineer

This position reports to the Software Development Manager.
Responsibilities will include:
– Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
– Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
– Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
– Working predominantly on open source platforms
– End to end ownership of solutions
Attributes required:
– Solid communication skills
– Proactive
– Comfortable with change
– Problem-solver
– Solutions-orientated
– Willing to learn as well as teach others
Our Tech Stack:
– Scala
– Play Framework
– Akka Actors
– React
– Postgres
– Mqtt & Kafka
– Amazon Web Services
– Graphite and Grafana
– Git
Qualifications/Experience:
– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code
– Experience with SQL database systems
– Experience with development in a Linux environment
– A suitable degree or similar qualification
– Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#
– Open to diversifying language skill set