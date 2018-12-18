Software Engineer

This position reports to the Software Development Manager.

Responsibilities will include:

– Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

– Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

– Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

– Working predominantly on open source platforms

– End to end ownership of solutions

Attributes required:

– Solid communication skills

– Proactive

– Comfortable with change

– Problem-solver

– Solutions-orientated

– Willing to learn as well as teach others

Our Tech Stack:

– Scala

– Play Framework

– Akka Actors

– React

– Postgres

– Mqtt & Kafka

– Amazon Web Services

– Graphite and Grafana

– Git

Qualifications/Experience:

– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

– Experience with SQL database systems

– Experience with development in a Linux environment

– A suitable degree or similar qualification

– Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

– Open to diversifying language skill set

