TM1 Developer

Permanent position for an experienced TM1 Developer. Join this data focused company who specializes in integrating and improving business, finance and technology for South Africa’s biggest organizations. Qualification:Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Mathematics or a related technical discipline Skills & Experience:

Minimum 4+ years’ development experience with TM1 and TM1 Web

Strong knowledge of TM1 Rules, Feeders and TI Processes

Should have hands-on experience with Turbo Integrator processes development, Dimensions, Cubes, Cube rules, TM1 input templates and Active form reports, scorecards and dashboards

Strong VBA and advanced Microsoft Excel skills, having excellence in building management reports and an eye for Excel report design

Experience / exposure to PAX / CAFÉ

Exposure to Linux would be an advantage

Minimum two end-to-end development projects and one support project experience

Ability to see a project through from inception to completion including technical installation



Job Description:

As an experienced TM1 developer you will be part of the consulting team that designs, builds and maintains reporting, forecasting, budgeting and costing applications.





Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!

For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref. CIT029112.

Learn more/Apply for this position