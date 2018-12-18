UX Designer

An exciting opportunity for a UX Designer for a Cape Town based company in the Northern Suburbs. The successful candidate must be self-motivated and dynamic with a keen eye to solve complex business problems through innovative and creative user experiences for both business and client applications. Qualification:Matric essential3 year IT related qualification required Skills & Experience: Professional portfolio of recent projectsMinimum 3+ years of UX Design work experience preferredExperience in working in an Agile/Scrum development process preferredWireframingCreating User journeys and flowsProficiency with Balsamiq, Azure, InVision or other similar tools Job Description:You will be required to communicate design ideas to stakeholders, business analysts and product owners through task flow diagrams, user journeys/scenarios, as well as low and high fidelity wireframes and mockups.You will also be required determine user needs by conducting user interviews with real users.Moreover, create rapid and iterative wireframes for prototyping for a variety of ideas and concepts.

