Are you an intermediate Front End Developer with a passion for AngularJS, ReactJS and Node.js? Then this role will be right up your alley. Our client is a massive global company who has set up a development center in the hub of it all, Cape Town! They are in the process of putting together a solid team of developers who will be involved in some groundbreaking work, so there is a lot of exciting stuff on the go. Therefore, if you have solid years' experience of Front End / Back End and wanting to work in a quirky yet hard working environment then apply for this job. Qualification:Matric essential3 year IT related qualification required Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years' work experience in a similar roleJavaScript and JQueryHTML5CSS3LESS/SASSAngular.jsReact.jsNode.js Job Description:This opportunity requires a vibrant professional to transform amazing designs into functional online experiences.

