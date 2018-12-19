Senior Business Analyst

A leader in the Financial and Investment industry is looking for a Senior Business Analyst with extensive experience in fund operations and investment accounts. Enjoy working in beautifully designed offices while being treated to lunch every day. Qualification:MatricQualification in Business Finance or commerce degree Skills & Experience:Minimum 10 years’ experience in an IT environment of which at least half as a lead business analyst or senior business analystUnderstand and contribute to a complex multi-layered software productValuation and Pricing of Unitized ProductsUT Income Distributions Fund Accounting, General Ledger, Trial Balance, Income Statement and Balance Sheet Valuation and instrument pricing of Complex fixed income instrumentsUnderstanding the treated Complex corporate actions and accounting thereof in all fund types Business Analysis experience in an IT environment including SDLC Job Description:Liaise with Business and IT Stakeholders to satisfy business need, ensure that production support is effectively and timeously addressed.You will be responsible for driving and implementing change and represent the company on external industry forums. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029121.

