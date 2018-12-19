Software Tester

A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for experienced quality assurance testers.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

1. Serve as 1st line support for the team. Test defects raised by internal and external clients to validate defects.

2. Create defects with appropriate replication steps in the internal change control system.

3. Review functional and design stories to ensure full understanding of individual deliverables at the start of each sprint.

4. Develop, document and maintain functional test cases and other test artifacts like the test data, data validation etc.

5. Plan and execute regular regression cycles for software releases. Record results in testing software and ensure that defects are logged and communicated.

6. Identify areas that can be automated and communicate this to the test automation teams through use of testing tools e.g. Zephyr.

7. Ensure that release notes are up to date for each story / task completed in a sprint.

8. Participate in story time with the business analyst and technical lead / architect in refining the product backlog and high level estimations.

9. Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

10. Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

11. Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Business Analysts as required.

12. Support the development process by assisting with the QA estimation to deliver a story in a sprint.

13. Participate in planning meetings.

14. Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

15. Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings.

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job:

1. Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contribute successfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects.

2. Strong analytical thinking to be able to design complete and thorough test cases.

3. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to concisely and accurately capture defects, write test cases and regression test plans.

4. Meticulous with a keen attention to detail.

5. Should have technical background or aptitude.

6. Experience using SQL to interrogate and analyze data.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

1. Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

2. Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

3. Self-Starter – able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

4. Initiative

5. Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment.

6. Integrity

7. Professionalism

Job Specification

Education and General Working Experience:

1. Ideally an IT Diploma or Certificate will be an advantage but is not essential.

2. Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 4 – 5 years of on the job work related experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant experience.

3. Ideally but not essential, experience using Agile methodologies will be an advantage.

Exposure to testing in an Enterprise development environment will be a definite advantage.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– For candidates applying for this job, if you do not hear back from us within 14 days, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

