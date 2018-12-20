IT Support Technician

Role Purpose:The main purpose of this role is to assist our end user support base with BAU incident, service request and change resolution. Co-ordination of projects, rollouts and releases which affect users in the environment.Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma and required Certification with 2 to 4 years related experience
- National Senior Certificate
- Qualification (Preferably vendor certified) in one or more of the technologies deployed in competency and / or tertiary training in IT Service Management.
- Relevant Tertiary Education an advantage
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, O365); Windows 10 OS
- IP Telephony Knowledge.
- Valid Driver’s License.
- Good proficiency in Microsoft Office applicationssolutions.
- 3 years experience as a Field Service Engineer
- Dealing with customers, 3rd party service contractors and their onsite and offsite personnel will be beneficial.
- Demonstratable track record with regards to implementation of resolution of incidents and requests
Role/Responsibilities:
- Provide EUC IT Support to clients daily.
- Rollout of new applications and upgrades.
- Troubleshoot software, hardware to resolution.
- Respond to Helpdesk incidents via telephone / desk – side support and remote access.
- Assist in moving and setting up workstation and peripherals, including basic networking / Telephony support.
- Carry out administrative duties; for example reloading of machine; resetting passwords; day to day operational support.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
- Communicate effectively with users and relevant role players to keep them informed on the status of issues and incidents
- Liaise with suppliers, vendors and members of the organisation at all levels.
- Liaise with other IT personal for problem resolutions on escalated matters.
- Basic desktop support for Microsoft Office and third-party programs.
- Ensure documentation for processes and procedures are in order to the current way of working
Knowledge and Skills
- Computer installation and repairs
- Reporting and Administration
- Services Knowledge
- Problem Tracking tool
- Technologies
