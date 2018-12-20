IT Support Technician

Role Purpose:The main purpose of this role is to assist our end user support base with BAU incident, service request and change resolution. Co-ordination of projects, rollouts and releases which affect users in the environment.Experience & Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma and required Certification with 2 to 4 years related experience

National Senior Certificate

Qualification (Preferably vendor certified) in one or more of the technologies deployed in competency and / or tertiary training in IT Service Management.

Relevant Tertiary Education an advantage

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, O365); Windows 10 OS

IP Telephony Knowledge.

Valid Driver’s License.

Good proficiency in Microsoft Office applicationssolutions.

3 years experience as a Field Service Engineer

Dealing with customers, 3rd party service contractors and their onsite and offsite personnel will be beneficial.

Demonstratable track record with regards to implementation of resolution of incidents and requests

Role/Responsibilities:

Provide EUC IT Support to clients daily.

Rollout of new applications and upgrades.

Troubleshoot software, hardware to resolution.

Respond to Helpdesk incidents via telephone / desk – side support and remote access.

Assist in moving and setting up workstation and peripherals, including basic networking / Telephony support.

Carry out administrative duties; for example reloading of machine; resetting passwords; day to day operational support.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Communicate effectively with users and relevant role players to keep them informed on the status of issues and incidents

Liaise with suppliers, vendors and members of the organisation at all levels.

Liaise with other IT personal for problem resolutions on escalated matters.

Basic desktop support for Microsoft Office and third-party programs.

Ensure documentation for processes and procedures are in order to the current way of working

Knowledge and Skills

Computer installation and repairs

Reporting and Administration

Services Knowledge

Problem Tracking tool

Technologies

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position