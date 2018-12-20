IT Support Technician

Role Purpose:The main purpose of this role is to assist our end user support base with BAU incident, service request and change resolution. Co-ordination of projects, rollouts and releases which affect users in the environment.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree or Diploma and required Certification with 2 to 4 years related experience
  • National Senior Certificate
  • Qualification (Preferably vendor certified) in one or more of the technologies deployed in competency and / or tertiary training in IT Service Management.
  • Relevant Tertiary Education an advantage
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, O365); Windows 10 OS
  • IP Telephony Knowledge.
  • Valid Driver’s License.
  • Good proficiency in Microsoft Office applicationssolutions.
  • 3 years experience as a Field Service Engineer
  • Dealing with customers, 3rd party service contractors and their onsite and offsite personnel will be beneficial.
  • Demonstratable track record with regards to implementation of resolution of incidents and requests

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Provide EUC IT Support to clients daily.
  • Rollout of new applications and upgrades.
  • Troubleshoot software, hardware to resolution.
  • Respond to Helpdesk incidents via telephone / desk – side support and remote access.
  • Assist in moving and setting up workstation and peripherals, including basic networking / Telephony support.
  • Carry out administrative duties; for example reloading of machine; resetting passwords; day to day operational support.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.
  • Communicate effectively with users and relevant role players to keep them informed on the status of issues and incidents
  • Liaise with suppliers, vendors and members of the organisation at all levels.
  • Liaise with other IT personal for problem resolutions on escalated matters.
  • Basic desktop support for Microsoft Office and third-party programs.
  • Ensure documentation for processes and procedures are in order to the current way of working

Knowledge and Skills

  • Computer installation and repairs
  • Reporting and Administration
  • Services Knowledge
  • Problem Tracking tool
  • Technologies

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

