Senior Software Developer (.NET) ⿿ Financial services/Investme

Role Description:

Senior Software Developer (.Net) ?? Financial services/Investment Systems

Cape Town

Permanent

The primary responsibility for the Software Developer ?? ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility for Risk Management;

Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position;

Analyse and resolve software errors accurately on time and provide required status reports;

Assist in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines;

Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation;

Assist in the investigation and resolution of technical problems within the software development area;

Convey project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders;

Design and develop new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts;

Develop software programs and applications passing through all stages;

Guide junior software developers in improving their skills;

Proactively explore and propose new technologies for adoption within the technology ecosystem;

Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption;

Resolve problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers;

Suggest, plan and implement software improvements and upgrades;

Write, translate and code software programs and applications commensurate to specifications;

Develop software within the Microsoft stack using SQL server and c#;

Experience in developing software systems that integrate with non-Microsoft systems;

Proven ability up skill and learn independently;

Provide constructive feedback on code reviews.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

MCTS ?? SQL Server;

MS SharePoint Server;

Windows Workflow Foundation.

4 ?? 6 years ASP.net and Windows Services Development;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

SharePoint Development;

Integration between heterogeneous systems;

