A highly acquisitive and fast paced financial service company in Cape Town is looking to recruit a BI Developer to work closely with the architectural team to build a data governance function across the organization, by using best industry practices. The ideal candidate is a highly ambitious individual whom has at least 5-6 years BI Developer experience. Qualification:MatricBSc Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 5-6 years' experience as Business Intelligence DeveloperQlikView development experienceConsulting experienceStrong Transact SQLData Warehousing Job Description:Manage the development and maintenance of Data Management Service.Manage and support Data Quality, Dimensional Modelling and physical data architectural strategies as well as Collaboration.Build and support data and information related business cases, to realize ROI.Understand and manage the implementation of Data Warehouse, Extract Transform Load and Change Data CaptureThe ability to handle large volumes of data.Experience with Data Warehousing (data analysis, design and build).

