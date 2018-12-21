DB2 Database Administrator

Position Purpose:Responsible for planning, control and support for structured data assets across the data lifecycle from creation and acquisition through to archival and purge.Experience & Qualifications:

IT degree or equivalent diploma

DB2 DBA certification

3 to 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation

In – depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning

Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools

In-depth knowledge of physical database design

In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions

Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum) Non – relational databases (Mongo)

Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous Configuration management tools (Ansible) Centralized logging (Logstash) Continuous integration tools (Jenkins) Version control systems (Git)



Responsibilities:

Understand the strategic data and information needs of the business unit

Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting

Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance

Provide rules for archiving of operational data

Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database

Appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data

Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery and performance in accordance with service level agreements

Assist with and manage database connectivity for development and tester communities

Provide recommendations for capacity planning with regard to storage and CPU requirements

Set up processes to load externally sourced data into the database

Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity

Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures

Operational monitoring of Replication processes

Provide data quality expectations and provide recommendations for continuous monitoring

Develop, maintain, analyse and align data models to related business models

Manage and resolve data related issues and ensure regulatory compliance

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Client/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Motivating and Inspiring Team

Impact and Influence

Collaboration

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Growing Talent

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position