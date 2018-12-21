DB2 Database Administrator

Position Purpose:Responsible for planning, control and support for structured data assets across the data lifecycle from creation and acquisition through to archival and purge.Experience & Qualifications:
- IT degree or equivalent diploma
- DB2 DBA certification
- 3 to 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation
- In – depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning
- Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
- In-depth knowledge of physical database design
- In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions
- Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
- Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
- Non – relational databases (Mongo)
- Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
- Configuration management tools (Ansible)
- Centralized logging (Logstash)
- Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
- Version control systems (Git)
Responsibilities:
- Understand the strategic data and information needs of the business unit
- Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting
- Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance
- Provide rules for archiving of operational data
- Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database
- Appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data
- Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery and performance in accordance with service level agreements
- Assist with and manage database connectivity for development and tester communities
- Provide recommendations for capacity planning with regard to storage and CPU requirements
- Set up processes to load externally sourced data into the database
- Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity
- Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures
- Operational monitoring of Replication processes
- Provide data quality expectations and provide recommendations for continuous monitoring
- Develop, maintain, analyse and align data models to related business models
- Manage and resolve data related issues and ensure regulatory compliance
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Motivating and Inspiring Team
- Impact and Influence
- Collaboration
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Growing Talent
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful