DB2 Database Administrator

Dec 21, 2018

Position Purpose:Responsible for planning, control and support for structured data assets across the data lifecycle from creation and acquisition through to archival and purge.Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT degree or equivalent diploma
  • DB2 DBA certification
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation
  • In – depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning
  • Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
  • In-depth knowledge of physical database design
  • In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions
  • Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
    • Non – relational databases (Mongo)
  • Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Configuration management tools (Ansible)
    • Centralized logging (Logstash)
    • Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
    • Version control systems (Git)

Responsibilities:

  • Understand the strategic data and information needs of the business unit
  • Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting
  • Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance
  • Provide rules for archiving of operational data
  • Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database
  • Appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data
  • Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery and performance in accordance with service level agreements
  • Assist with and manage database connectivity for development and tester communities
  • Provide recommendations for capacity planning with regard to storage and CPU requirements
  • Set up processes to load externally sourced data into the database
  • Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity
  • Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures
  • Operational monitoring of Replication processes
  • Provide data quality expectations and provide recommendations for continuous monitoring
  • Develop, maintain, analyse and align data models to related business models
  • Manage and resolve data related issues and ensure regulatory compliance

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen
  • Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Motivating and Inspiring Team
  • Impact and Influence
  • Collaboration
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness
  • Growing Talent

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

