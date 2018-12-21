POS C++ Developer

Join the leading South African Retail IT Solutions company, as their next POS C++ Developer. The ideal candidate is a brilliant individual who is familiar with Core POS code is developed in Microsoft Visual Studio 6.0 C/C++ General Services Engine developed in .Net 4.0 MS SQL Server, SQL Lite.



Qualification:

Matric

Degree in Engineering or related Tertiary Qualification



Job Description:

Your role will include maintaining the existing POS components and creating new External Service Provider components. Examples of provider components are loyalty server, bill payments server, EFT, Coupon Servers.

All code is primarily back end and does not require strong GUI skills.

New Feature development.

Upgrading and optimising existing development.

Core Development.

Bug Fixing.





