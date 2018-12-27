C#.Net Developer

Dec 27, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A global property management software firm seeks a highly talented C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will involve contributing to the technical and functional evolutions of the company’s products. The ideal candidate requires a BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree, 5 years Systems Dev experience and your tech toolset should include: C#/VB.Net, SQL Server, ASP.Net MVC 5 & Bootstrap.

DUTIES:

Systems Development

  • Develop and maintain core ERP system, WEB APIs and online portals.
  • Debug and fix programmatic bugs.
  • Contribute to the design and on-going architecture of solutions.

Technical Support

  • Assist with complex support queries which require further analyses.

Technical Services

  • Execute the technical side of various technical service projects (including but not limited to):
    • Database extracts, merges.
    • Database conversions.
    • SQL scripts.
    • Assist with client and user set ups in our cloud environment.

Quality Assurance

  • Setting up automated tests.
  • Technical documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant BBusSc, BCom or BSc Computer Science or Information Systems Degree.
  • 5 Years Systems Development experience.
  • C#/VB.Net and SQL Server.
  • ASP.Net MVC 5, Bootstrap.

