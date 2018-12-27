Construction equipment OEM telematics to hit 4,9m units

A new market research project by Berg Insight has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment (CE) OEM telematics systems reached over 2-million units in 2017.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19,2%, the active installed base is estimated to reach 4,9-million units worldwide in 2022. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players.

The European market accounted for almost 0.5 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2017. The North American market is estimated to be slightly larger than the European. The Rest of World represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment manufacturers have introduced telematics offerings. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines.

“Caterpillar and Komatsu are the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of telematics systems deployed worldwide,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

He adds that, while Caterpillar and Komatsu are clearly the leading construction equipment manufacturers by market share, they are also by far the top players when it comes to OEM telematics, together accounting for more than 1-million active CE telematics units.

“The remaining top-five players are Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB and Volvo CE which have all surpassed the milestone of 100,000 units,” Andersson adds.

Other notable OEMs include Deere & Company, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Doosan Infracore, Liebherr and CNH Industrial. “All of these players have installed tens of thousands of telematics units on various types of construction equipment, either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners,” says Andersson.