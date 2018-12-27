Huawei named as top IoT platform vendor

In the new “IoT Platforms Vendor Scorecard” report from IHS Markit, Huawei claimed the top spot, while Cisco Systems, Microsoft, and PTC rounded out the top four ranking. Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, General Electric, IBM and SAP are also covered in the report.

“Huawei was the leading IoT platform vendor, based on its market-leading number of devices under management, the high rate of device growth under management, its strategic commitment to the internet of things (IoT) market, and the technical innovation the company has achieved with respect to its platform,” said Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit.

Likewise, Cisco Systems was particularly notable for the range of IoT platform functionalities targeted. Microsoft benefitted from its massive investment in IoT and strong enterprise sales force, while PTC excelled in its intense focus on the market and the broad ecosystem of partners it has established.

The “IoT Platforms Vendor Scorecard” report evaluates vendors in the context of market presence and market momentum. For market presence, IHS Markit examined eements including the volume of devices currently managed on the vendor’s platform, the vendor’s overall financial strength and their strategic commitment to the IoT platforms market. For market momentum, IHS Markit assessed factors including the growth rate of devices on the vendor’s platform, the range of IoT platform functions targeted, the breadth of vertical markets targeted, the strength of IoT ecosystem development efforts and the technical innovation relative to IoT platforms.