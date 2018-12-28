Naspers in secondary listing on A2X

Naspers shares began trading on A2X Markets yesterday (27 December 2018), with the share code NPN.

Naspers will retain its primary listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X. Naspers shares will now be available to trade on both the JSE and A2X. There is no cost, risk, or additional regulatory compliance for Naspers as a result of its secondary listing.

The listing of Naspers on the A2X platform brings the number of companies listed to fifteen with a combined market capitalisation of almost R2 trillion. A2X commenced trading in October 2017 and has nine approved brokers that account for approximately 50% of total market activity.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority (SARB) in terms of the Financial Markets Act.