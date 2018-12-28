Rise of the monitored lone worker

According to a new research report from Berg Insight, the market for lone worker protection solutions and services in Europe and North America is forecasted to grow from € 110-million in 2017, to reach more than € 260-million in 2022.

The number of users of dedicated lone worker safety devices based on GPS and cellular technology on the European market is estimated to grow from 500 000 users in 2017 to reach 1,1-million users at the end of 2022.

In North America, the number of such users is estimated to grow from 155 000 in 2017, to reach 375 000 at the end of 2022. In Europe, app-based solutions are today estimated to account for around 20% of all solutions, while in North America more than 40% of the solutions are based on apps for smartphones and tablets. In both regions, app-based solutions are forecasted to account for an increasing share of lone worker safety solutions in the coming years.

The lone worker safety market is led by a handful of specialist companies based mainly in the UK and Canada, where legislation specifically addressing the safety of lone workers has fostered growth. SoloProtect and Send For Help Group has grown to become two of the world’s largest providers of lone worker safety solutions and services.

Send For Help Group mainly serves the UK market and operates under the three subsidiaries Peoplesafe, Skyguard and Guardian24. SoloProtect is active in the US, Canada and other parts of Europe in addition to its main UK market. Both SoloProtect and Send For Help Group, also operate their own alarm receiving centre (ARC).

Additional companies with notable market shares in the UK include Reliance High-Tech and Safe Apps. In Canada, the main providers of safety devices and services for lone workers are Blackline Safety, Tsunami Solutions and Aware360. Blackline Safety has been known for developing technologically advanced safety devices for lone workers using both cellular and satellite communications technology.

The market drivers for lone worker safety solutions include occupational safety regulations, increasing employee insurance costs and higher awareness of risks associated with lone working.

The number of individuals working alone is also expected to grow as businesses strive for increased efficiency. A job previously performed by industries such as security and protective services, social care, field service maintenance and in heavy industries such as oil & gas and constructitwo persons or more is now being done by a single worker.

“Traditionally, lone workers exposed to the highest social or environmental risks have been found in inon,” says Martin Bäckman, IoT analyst at Berg Insight. He adds that companies in other industries are now also starting to see the benefits of these services. “There is now an increasing demand for lone worker safety services from employees in retail, financial services, education and more, which fuels market growth.”