Qlikview / Qlik Sense Consultant

Our client, a national company, is looking for a Senior BI Consultant with extensive QlikView and Qlik Sense experience.

The client requires someone who is passionate about designing BI Solutions that are creative, flexible, scalable and re-usable based on best practice themes and guidelines

Requirements:

– Matric

– IT Degree/ Diploma

– Updated QlikView Certifications, advantageous

– At least 4 – 5 years QlikView development experience

– At least 2-year Qlik Sense exposure

– Experience with BI Tools

– Strong Excel skills

Responsibilities:

– Understand and evaluate customers’ business and BI requirements

– Develop and deploy innovative, high quality BI solutions at customer sites

– Project management of the delivery of BI solutions from customer engagement to post-implementation support.

– Identify source data, source systems and data mapping required to deliver the BI layer (solution).

– Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders

– Advise customers on options available for display & analysis of information

– Proactively identify potential BI solutions within the existing client systems

– Negotiate project scope with customers

– Present BI solutions to potential customers

– Generic BI tool training

– Customer training on specific BI Solution

– Maintain customer BI solutions

– Install BI software at Customer sites

– Deliver BI projects on time, within budget and at high quality

