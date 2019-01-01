Senior C#.Net Developer

Top International Company with branches in Durban and Cape Town is looking for a Senior C# .Net Developer. As the Technical Web Developer, you’ll report directly into the Web Development Manager. You’ll play a pivotal role as part of the team of experienced software developers responsible for the technical design and development of new web-based solutions and the modification and enhancement of existing web-based systems ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Key responsibilities:

– Ensure customer-centric focus and high levels of service (internal & external)

– Adhere to best practices and standards, as well as quality, security, and architectural guidelines

– Work with Business Analysts to ensure a proper understanding of business requirements and functional design, assist with the creation of user stories

– Resolve any technical issues to ensure successful delivery of software

– Analyse and understand requirements in order to help develop appropriate test cases.

Key Skills:

– 5 years’ experience in an operational / application support role and experience in .NET deployment;

– Strong commercial C# Development experience;

– You will have experience working with; C#, ASP.NET (MVC, web forms, Web API) JavaScript, SQL or equivalent

– A firm understanding of object-oriented programming, SOLID design principles and their importance in delivering quality software.

– Experience of working within an Agile (SCRUM, LEAN/KANBAN, XP) environment.

– Java

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

Learn more/Apply for this position