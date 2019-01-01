Senior Front End Developer

My client, an International leader in their field developing life changing Health Care Systems with branches nationally and internationally is looking for a Front-End Developer with extensive UI Design experience to join their agile development team. They need a person that understands the balancing act of aesthetics and function. A person with design flare, a love for creativity within constraints, and the ability to iterate designs based on feedback and then follow through and assist with their implementation.

Applicants must have experience working on enterprise software systems. They should be self-motivated, hardworking, and keen to learn and be interested in public sector. This position comes with the opportunity to travel locally and internationally and implement our software solutions on the ground around the world.

They have an awesome team of developers, designers and product people split across five teams working on a range of public and private sector initiatives.

User Experience:

– Solid understanding of User Experience research and it’s benefits

– Strong Facilitation skills to lead UX design workshops with key stakeholders

User Interface:

– Proficiency in using Sketch for both UX wireframing and polished User Interface designs.

– Knowledge of Sketch’s libraries and the value of Design Systems a plus.

– Familiarity with prototyping, preferably InVision (we use the Sketch Craft Plugin).

Front End Development:

– Expertise with HTML & CSS, and front-end component libraries/frameworks such as Bootstrap and Material.

– Beneficial to have familiarity in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks (Angular, React etc)

– Some knowledge of software development paradigms and patterns

Requirements:

– 3 Years proven industry experience, working on both web and mobile User Interface design

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises

