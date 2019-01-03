Check Point named IDC MarketScape leader

Check Point Software Technologies has been named as leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Vendor Assessment.

It is the second-consecutive year Check Point was named a leader in this category with its SandBlast Mobile security solution.

“To be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for the second year in a row validates our innovation in the Mobile Threat Management space,” says Itai Greenberg, vice-president: product management at Check Point. “As enterprises rely more on mobile devices, mobile attacks will continue to increase, rendering these devices as easy targets filled with critical business data.

“CheckPoint’s SandBlast Mobile is a full mobile security solution that was built in preparation for the BYOD era and provides detection capabilities for threats such as zero day malware, email phishing, bots and more.”

The report provides an assessment on the Mobile Threat Management (MTM) marketplace, an area in which interest is driven by the overall security challenges businesses face.

“As the mobile threat management landscape continues to evolve, today’s enterprises will inevitably see an increase in cyber-attacks on mobile devices,” says Phil Hochmuth, program director of enterprise mobility for IDC. “Check Point continues to meet the needs of enterprises for a robust mobile security platform, with Mobile Threat Management deployments in such critical industries as retail, hospitality, finance, manufacturing and entertainment.”

The IDC MarketScape Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2018-2019 Assessment report analyzes and rates vendors across a broad range of capability- and strategy-focused criteria. As mobile threat management comprises a group of products in a nascent stage, it is important to evaluate them based on customer interactions with the available mobile security solutions. As threats evolve, so must the road maps of the products that will protect devices from these threats.