Intermediate Web Developer – International Company

Intermediate Web Developer

Based in the beautiful Cape Town you will be working alongside some of the top talent developing cutting edge technology for an international project while working in a modern, forward thinking environment.

You will also enjoy FREE lunch everyday, FREE gym membership with personal trainers on-site, FREE parking, training and development, a competitive salary with medical aid and the opportunity to advance in your career through training, development & coaching.

Your personality

Team orientated approach with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Be able to take ownership and responsibility and have a sense of drive and urgency.

Passionate, ambitious and innovative.

Technical requirements:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

XML/JSON

Experience with MVC and C# is highly advantageous!

This is an urgent requirement and interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks with an ideal start date of March 1st 2019. If you’d like to be considered for this amazing opportunity, apply now to be considered.

While we aim to respond to all our applicant, we receive a high volume of applicants. If you have not received feedback from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application unsucessful at this time.

Email me your CV to (email address) to schedule a confidential call to discuss this opportunity further

Pearson Frank International is the leading Web recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position