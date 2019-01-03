QA Automation Engineer – Century City, Cape Town

Jan 3, 2019

QA Technical Engineer

Job Title – QA Automation Tester

Job Type – Permanent

Location – Century City

About the Client:

If you’re an Automation Engineer and need of a change or just a fresh opportunity – my client can help you out! They are an international company in the aviation industry working with cutting-edge technology. You have the chance to climb up the career ladder in no time with full support and training development.

Perks when joining the company:

  • 2 days remote work
  • Global travel
  • Exposure to new tech
  • 20 days leave
  • Team socials/social clubs
  • Performance based bonuses
  • Beers &amp; Takeaways on a Friday

…and lots more!!!

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in QA Engineering
  • Linux
  • Experience writing test scripts in any scripting language
  • Automation test tool experience

I highly advise to apply to this incredible opportunity now as CVs are coming in quick and I wouldn’t want you to miss out!

Interviews commencing this week and next – email me a CV to (email address) and i’ll give you a call!

