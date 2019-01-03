QA Automation Engineer – Century City, Cape Town

QA Technical Engineer
Job Title – QA Automation Tester
Job Type – Permanent
Location – Century City
About the Client:
If you’re an Automation Engineer and need of a change or just a fresh opportunity – my client can help you out! They are an international company in the aviation industry working with cutting-edge technology. You have the chance to climb up the career ladder in no time with full support and training development.
Perks when joining the company:
- 2 days remote work
- Global travel
- Exposure to new tech
- 20 days leave
- Team socials/social clubs
- Performance based bonuses
- Beers & Takeaways on a Friday
…and lots more!!!
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in QA Engineering
- Linux
- Experience writing test scripts in any scripting language
- Automation test tool experience
I highly advise to apply to this incredible opportunity now as CVs are coming in quick and I wouldn’t want you to miss out!
Interviews commencing this week and next – email me a CV to (email address) and i’ll give you a call!