QA Automation Engineer – Century City, Cape Town

QA Technical Engineer

Job Title – QA Automation Tester

Job Type – Permanent

Location – Century City

About the Client:

If you’re an Automation Engineer and need of a change or just a fresh opportunity – my client can help you out! They are an international company in the aviation industry working with cutting-edge technology. You have the chance to climb up the career ladder in no time with full support and training development.

Perks when joining the company:

2 days remote work

Global travel

Exposure to new tech

20 days leave

Team socials/social clubs

Performance based bonuses

Beers & Takeaways on a Friday

…and lots more!!!

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in QA Engineering

Linux

Experience writing test scripts in any scripting language

Automation test tool experience

I highly advise to apply to this incredible opportunity now as CVs are coming in quick and I wouldn’t want you to miss out!

Interviews commencing this week and next – email me a CV to (email address) and i’ll give you a call!

