QA Software Tester

A growing Cape Town based,South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) ApplicationSoftware is currently looking for experienced quality assurance testers.

KeyRoles and Responsibilities:

1. Serve as 1st line support for the team. Test defects raised by internal andexternal clients to validate defects.

2. Create defects with appropriate replication steps in the internal changecontrol system.

3. Review functional and design stories to ensure full understanding ofindividual deliverables at the start of each sprint.

4. Develop, document and maintain functional test cases and other testartifacts like the test data, data validation etc.

5. Plan and execute regular regression cycles for software releases. Recordresults in testing software and ensure that defects are logged andcommunicated.

6. Identify areas that can be automated and communicate this to the testautomation teams through use of testing tools e.g. Zephyr.

7. Ensure that release notes are up to date for each story / task completed ina sprint.

8. Participate in story time with the business analyst and technical lead /architect in refining the product backlog and high level estimations.

9. Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team:

10. Deliver according to the Definition of Done requirement.

11. Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner,Architects, Developers and Business Analysts as required.

12. Support the development process by assisting with the QA estimation todeliver a story in a sprint.

13. Participate in planning meetings.

14. Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

15. Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings.

MandatorySkills / Abilities required for the Job:

1. Self-starter, able to manage individual responsibilities and contributesuccessfully to team deliveries on complex, long term projects.

2. Strong analytical thinking to be able to design complete and thorough testcases.

3. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to concisely andaccurately capture defects, write test cases and regression test plans.

4. Meticulous with a keen attention to detail.

5. Should have technical background or aptitude.

6. Experience using SQL to interrogate and analyze data.

PersonalAttributes / Character traits required for this job:

1. Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

2. Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

3. Self-Starter – able to work independently and contribute effectively to theteam.

4. Initiative

5. Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, highdelivery environment.

6. Integrity

7. Professionalism

Educationand General Working Experience:

1. Ideally an IT Diploma or Certificate will be an advantage but is notessential.

2. Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 2 – 4 years of on the job workrelated experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevantexperience.

3. Ideally but not essential, experience using Agile methodologies will be anadvantage.

Exposure to testing in an Enterprise development environment will be a definiteadvantage.

