Ramaphosa urges active participation in SA transformation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to actively participate in the transformation of society.

In his New Year address, the president says 2018 marked a new beginning in our shared effort to build a better South Africa.

“It was a year in which our nation drew closer together as we celebrated the centenary of the birth of our founding President Nelson Rolihahla Mandela and the stalwart of our struggle Mama Albertina Sisulu.

“The centenary reminded us and the global community of the great accomplishments of this country at the southern tip of Africa.

“As we celebrated these remarkable champions of freedom, we reaffirmed our commitment to the values they embodied and the principles for which they fought – equality, dignity, integrity.”

He adds that 2018 was a year of renewal.

“It has been a year in which we worked together to restore confidence in our public institutions, and to confront the devastating effects of state capture and corruption, both in government and business.

“This has been a year in which we have focused on the one thing our country needs most: jobs, jobs and more jobs.”

He points out that the Jobs Summit was convened to develop new pathways into work for millions of South Africans.

A massive investment drive aims to place the economy on a new path of inclusive growth. “We are encouraged by the many investors, both in South Africa and internationally, who have shown keen interest in investing in our economy.”

Ramaphosa adds that, in 2019, millions of South African workers will benefit from the introduction of the country’s first national minimum wage.

But South Africans will be called upon to work with even greater focus and determination in the new year, he adds.

“We will need a huge national effort to build on the progress made this year in restoring our country to a path of growth and progress.

“We will need to take extraordinary measures and work together to take some difficult decisions, given the challenges that lie ahead.

“As we work to build a strong and resilient economy, we must also confront severe social ills such as gender based violence.

“This is a national emergency, which requires a firm, co-ordinated response in which all South Africans have a role to play.”

He urges South Africans, especially young people, to vote in the 2019 elections.