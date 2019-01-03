SAP Solution Architect

SAP Solution Architect – Cape Town- up to ZAR70,000 per month

My client has a unique opportunity available for a SAP Solution Architect to join an established company just outside of Cape Town. This position will allow the successful candidate to grow within the SAP space and get the unique opportunity to work with the newest SAP technology which will make you stand out from the crowd.

As a SAP Solution Architect, you will direct solutions and be the point of contact between the business and technology, and will be working within a SAP team.

SAP Solution Architect required skills;

Extensive experience in SAP

SAP experience including Testing & Implementation and Solution Deployment

SAP S/4 HANA experience

Proven SAP functional and architectural design experience

Strong written and communication skills

Great problem solving skills

Alongside this great opportunity, the company can offer you 20 days holiday a year, medical aid and free lunches, alongside training opportunities.

