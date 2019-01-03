Software Tester

Our client is looking for a candidate with the following skills, experience and qualifications:

The primary focus of this position is the testing of every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them.

We are looking for a motivated, dynamic individual to join our Software Development team. The role entails working on a wide range of products including Web, iOS and Android. The ideal candidate needs to be on an Intermediate – Senior Level tester. The candidate should be able to learn new technologies fast and must be able to keep to timely deadlines and targets.

To make it in the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual and have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done.

– Testing every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them

– Find, report, and verify issues on assigned projects (Across USSD, SMS, MOBI, APP & WEB channels)

– Own all or part of the testing effort on multiple projects simultaneously

– Compose daily and weekly reports to the team manager and point of contact

– Create and maintain test cases and user scenarios on assigned projects

– Generate documentation on tools and processes used using Google Suite

– Logging and tracking of defects from submission to resolution using JIRA

– Review business requirements with Business Analysts and Product Owners to determine if the requirements are precisely written and testable

– Work closely with developers to identify and isolate defects in products/systems

– Provide support during User Acceptance Testing and Pilot phases in cooperation with other teams

– Manage the Service Desk queries and user requests.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage (ISTQB Certified)

– Experienced in automation will be to your advantage (Selenium/Jasmine)

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Detail-oriented, well organized and quick learner who works well in a team

– You should be technically competent and equally comfortable working alone or as part of a team

– Proven experience in qualitative testing

– Be flexible in a quick changing and fast paced work environment

– You must be able to work in an agile environment

– You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.

– You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it

– Positive outlook on life

– End user orientated/customer focused

– Enjoy having fun at work

