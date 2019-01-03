What’s in store for the telecoms world?

2019 is set to be a busy year for the telecommunications industry.

Analysys Mason Research as released its annual telecommunications, media and digital economy predictions highlighting which trends will make an impact in the next 12 months.

5G: there will be many commercial 5G launches but consumers will not notice.

IoT: the market for IoT connectivity will continue to develop and new models will appear.

Enterprises: operators will buy IT operations to expand portfolios and there will be many SD-WAN launches.

Small and medium-sized businesses: this market will streamline with DaaS and cloud apps.

Homes: the battle for control of the emerging home ecosystem will intensify.

Digital transformation: operators will offer mobile apps for customer care, and will push into edge computing and network slicing.

Artificial intelligence: automation will lead operators to cut jobs and MSPs will capitalise on the needs of SMBs.

Investor value: business simplification initiatives will enable telecoms operators worldwide to reduce headcount