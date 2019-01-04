ENVIRONMENT: A custom design manufacturing concern seeks a highly skilled Front End Developer to join its team. Your core role will involve initiating ways to create new and improve existing internal and client facing software. The ideal candidate will require Grade 12/National Senior Certificate, a Degree/Diploma in IT or other related tertiary qualification, between 2 -3 years’ Software Development experience and your tech toolset should include: AngularJS, MeteorJS, ReactJS, HTML5, CSS3, CSS, LESS, SASS, Bootstrap, code versioning tools such as VSTS (Visual Studio Team Services) and GIT, JSON / XML, DOM, AJAX and understand cross-browser compatibility issues. DUTIES: Develop new user-facing features and systems from specifications.

Build reusable code and libraries.

Deliver development within agreed timelines.

Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan.

Provide production support to production systems (stand-by).

Conduct investigations and solve system issues.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate.

A Degree/Diploma in IT or other relevant tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ experience in Software Development.

Advanced JavaScript libraries such as AngularJS, MeteorJS, ReactJS.

Proficie