Junior Java Developer

CLIENT SEEKS A HIGHLY INTELLIGENT GRADUATE WITH 1 YEAR PLUS EXP IN DEVELOPMENT. JAVA TOOLS ESSENTIAL. EXCELLENT DEGREE RESULTS REQUIRED! Bsc essential
Qualifications
– BEng Degree or Bsc Computer Science (C0PY OF DEGREE AND TRANSCRIPTS REQUIRED). Also list distinctions.
Technical Skills Required:
– 0-4years’ experience in a Software Development role
– Java essential
– Previous Java development or Payments industry experience would be an advantage
Advantageous Criteria
– Git
– Maven/Gradle
– Relational database (Postgres, SQL Server etc)
– Spring Framework
– Frontend technologies (Javascript framework: e.g. React, Angular)
– Python
– Go
– Linux Skills
– Web services (REST/SOAP)
– Amazon Web services (AWS)
– Elasticsearch
The successful applicant must:
– Be dedicated, analytical with a curious personality
– Be deadline driven
– Be able to work both individually and as a team player
– Be able to take ownership and responsibility of tasks
– Have excellent planning and organizational skills
– Have excellent verbal and written communication skills
SKILLS LISTED BELOW: Knowledge of most is highly advantageous, if studied tools that is a good start. Training will be provided