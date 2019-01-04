Junior Java Developer

CLIENT SEEKS A HIGHLY INTELLIGENT GRADUATE WITH 1 YEAR PLUS EXP IN DEVELOPMENT. JAVA TOOLS ESSENTIAL. EXCELLENT DEGREE RESULTS REQUIRED! Bsc essential

Qualifications

– BEng Degree or Bsc Computer Science (C0PY OF DEGREE AND TRANSCRIPTS REQUIRED). Also list distinctions.

Technical Skills Required:

– 0-4years’ experience in a Software Development role

– Java essential

– Previous Java development or Payments industry experience would be an advantage

Advantageous Criteria

– Git

– Maven/Gradle

– Relational database (Postgres, SQL Server etc)

– Spring Framework

– Frontend technologies (Javascript framework: e.g. React, Angular)

– Python

– Go

– Linux Skills

– Web services (REST/SOAP)

– Amazon Web services (AWS)

– Elasticsearch

The successful applicant must:

– Be dedicated, analytical with a curious personality

– Be deadline driven

– Be able to work both individually and as a team player

– Be able to take ownership and responsibility of tasks

– Have excellent planning and organizational skills

– Have excellent verbal and written communication skills

SKILLS LISTED BELOW: Knowledge of most is highly advantageous, if studied tools that is a good start. Training will be provided

