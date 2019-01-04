ENVIRONMENT: An innovative investment firm seeks the expertise of a .Net Developer with 5+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment. The environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications and desktop applications are built using WinForms and WPF. A tertiary qualification and experience in C#, .Net, JavaScript, SQL coupled with a can-do attitude is required. DUTIES: Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.

Writing technical specifications and developing the new functionality to company standards and deadlines.

Participating in design and planning sessions.

Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.

Testing and deployment of new development.

Working as part of a larger IT team which is comprised of Business Analysts, Integration & Report developers and .Net developers using the Scrum methodology. REQUIREMENTS: Analytical degree or diploma (National Diploma IT, ComSci, BBusSci or BCom with IS/Actuarial, BSc (Eng., Math) or similar.

Experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript.