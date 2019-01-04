.NET Developer
ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative investment firm seeks the expertise of a .Net Developer with 5+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.
The environment consists of a diverse range of technologies and applications and desktop applications are built using WinForms and WPF. A tertiary qualification and experience in C#, .Net, JavaScript, SQL coupled with a can-do attitude is required.
DUTIES:
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements for new requirements.
- Writing technical specifications and developing the new functionality to company standards and deadlines.
- Participating in design and planning sessions.
- Understand the existing systems, how they work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they are achieving for the business.
- Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
- Fixing the issues through database changes or .NET code fixes.
- Testing and deployment of new development.
- Working as part of a larger IT team which is comprised of Business Analysts, Integration & Report developers and .Net developers using the Scrum methodology.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Analytical degree or diploma (National Diploma IT, ComSci, BBusSci or BCom with IS/Actuarial, BSc (Eng., Math) or similar.
- Experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript.
