PHP Developer

Our client is looking for a PHP developer who is dedicated to his craft, writes code that they are proud of and can hit the ground running. You need to write beautiful, fast PHP to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the code-base of the clients products in meaningful ways.

You will be a part of a creative team that is responsible for all aspects of the ongoing software development from the initial specification, through to developing, testing and launching.

The primary focus of this position is the development and maintenance of software that supports multiple corporate clients and large consumer facing digital platforms.

To make it the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PHP and relational databases. You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done.

Learn more/Apply for this position